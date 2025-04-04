LPL Financial LLC Has $10.51 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,176 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 13.3 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.