LPL Financial LLC Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.45% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 138,809 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,025,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,354,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period.

IAT stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

