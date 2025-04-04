LPL Financial LLC Has $10.60 Million Stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,545 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MARA worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 97.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MARA by 10.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MARA in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MARA by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 6.09. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Research analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MARA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

