LPL Financial LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 885,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTRI. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 243,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,412,000. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a market cap of $88.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

