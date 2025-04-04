LPL Financial LLC Has $10.77 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average is $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

