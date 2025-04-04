LPL Financial LLC Has $10.89 Million Stake in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.91% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VanEck Retail ETF stock opened at $221.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.13. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $195.37 and a 1 year high of $242.93. The company has a market capitalization of $228.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

