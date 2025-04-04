LPL Financial LLC Has $11.04 Million Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBN. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after buying an additional 318,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $16,022,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 637,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 608,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 29,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 435,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 334,362 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

