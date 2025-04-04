LPL Financial LLC Has $11.21 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 9.9 %

NYSE LW opened at $59.50 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

