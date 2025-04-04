LPL Financial LLC Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

EWQ stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

