LPL Financial LLC Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.2 %

WPM stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $80.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 56.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

