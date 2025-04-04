LPL Financial LLC Has $11.47 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,371 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,948 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,501,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $333,911,000 after buying an additional 1,577,042 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,810,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $709,300,000 after buying an additional 160,711 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 25,602 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

