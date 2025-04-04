LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 8.08% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,564,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

