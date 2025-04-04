LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 131.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.53% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHY. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $25.36 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

