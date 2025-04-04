LPL Financial LLC Purchases 139,779 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOF. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 80,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,532,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

