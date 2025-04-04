LPL Financial LLC Purchases 253,039 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 555.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of APi Group worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in APi Group by 2,058.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 217,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APG. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE APG opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $41.31.

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.