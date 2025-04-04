LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,953 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41,187 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,142,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Paycom Software by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 12,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $213.45 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $242.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average is $204.73.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

