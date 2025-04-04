LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 293,883 First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 293,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.42% of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSCS. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

FSCS stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0389 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

