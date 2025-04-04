LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Amdocs worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,494,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,634,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,866,000 after purchasing an additional 270,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 1,207.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 250,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,498,000 after purchasing an additional 158,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amdocs by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

