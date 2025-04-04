LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYGH. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,905,000. Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,783,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,094,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 92,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

