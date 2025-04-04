LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.01% of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integras Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,307,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JTEK opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $895.28 million, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $85.28.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

