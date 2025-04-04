LPL Financial LLC Sells 14,247 Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,362,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,170,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000.

QINT stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

