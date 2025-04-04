LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Accel Entertainment worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 263,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,092.25. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

ACEL opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

