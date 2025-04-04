LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,768 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 10.2 %

Teradyne stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.15. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.39 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,492. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,824. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

