LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,814 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Toll Brothers worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,444,000 after buying an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after acquiring an additional 341,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,615,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 339,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 7.9 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.75 and a twelve month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

