LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,527 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $101.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.79.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

