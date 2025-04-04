LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,543 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RZV opened at $92.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.49 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $187.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.45.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.5225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

