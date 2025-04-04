LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of TopBuild worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TopBuild by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $284.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.94 and a 200-day moving average of $347.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $279.15 and a 52 week high of $495.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.56.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

