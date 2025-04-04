LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

