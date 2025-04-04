Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,979 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MARA were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in MARA by 97.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MARA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MARA by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MARA in the third quarter worth $1,557,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

MARA Stock Performance

MARA stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

