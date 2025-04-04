Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,547 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CompoSecure by 46.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 693.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

In related news, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc purchased 205,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $3,247,049.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 646,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,316.19. This represents a 46.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 18,818 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $206,433.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,486,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,301,814.92. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 704,421 shares of company stock worth $10,929,922 and have sold 34,340 shares worth $430,701. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

