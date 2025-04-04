Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,742 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Verve Therapeutics worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 129,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 903,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 465.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,214 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VERV stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. Research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VERV

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.