Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,192 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,927,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,568,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,033,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 1,496,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after acquiring an additional 576,801 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 118.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of IOVA opened at $3.25 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

