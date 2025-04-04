Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 464 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,363,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,150,000 after purchasing an additional 969,488 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,990,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,752,000 after buying an additional 2,195,604 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,966,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,933,000 after buying an additional 308,837 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,259,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,766,000 after acquiring an additional 184,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,096,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,196,000 after acquiring an additional 385,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.8 %

BNS stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7415 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.