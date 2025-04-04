Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 771 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. This represents a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

