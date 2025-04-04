Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,647 Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,378,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,270,000 after buying an additional 6,819,406 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,276,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,285 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 337.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,301,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jordan Levy purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This trade represents a 25.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $410,498.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,023,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,860,389.52. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,041 shares of company stock worth $7,870,352. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Core Scientific stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 6.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

