Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 18,233 Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Stock Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $6.04 on Friday. Iris Energy Limited has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IREN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Iris Energy Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

