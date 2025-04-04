Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Azenta by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.