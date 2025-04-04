Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 153.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSPD

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.