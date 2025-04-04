Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $58.67 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

