Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,034 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,223,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,285,000 after acquiring an additional 94,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,625,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after buying an additional 115,436 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth about $28,252,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,302,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 73,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chemours

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.