Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Q2 by 5.5% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 5,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Q2 Stock Down 8.1 %

QTWO opened at $75.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.73. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.56 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -116.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 36,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $2,894,448.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,666 shares in the company, valued at $39,023,263.10. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,858 shares of company stock worth $14,853,965. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

