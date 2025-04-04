Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,938,000 after buying an additional 28,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,455,000 after acquiring an additional 119,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 62,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Shares of KRYS opened at $178.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.75. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $141.72 and a one year high of $219.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.94 and a 200 day moving average of $173.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

