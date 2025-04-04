Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $672.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 1,137.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABUS. StockNews.com raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

