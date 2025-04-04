Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,071 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 36,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,118.54. This trade represents a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $534.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

