Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

