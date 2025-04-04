Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $152,000 Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 49,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,143,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 70,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lufax by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,960,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 155,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Trading Down 3.8 %

Lufax stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.