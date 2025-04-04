Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $167,000 Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,381,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,771 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,436,000 after purchasing an additional 42,851 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,240,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 963,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE ING opened at $18.99 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.75%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

