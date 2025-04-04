Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $171,000 Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,431,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,280,000 after acquiring an additional 205,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,030,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,923 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,300,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,378,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 41.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,767,000 after purchasing an additional 328,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $28.10 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. Analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 1,872 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $53,539.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,598.80. The trade was a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $84,597.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,319.72. This represents a 2.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,390. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

