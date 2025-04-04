Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $179,000 Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bitfarms by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 99,919 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,917,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BITF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.25 price objective on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.86.

Bitfarms Trading Down 4.5 %

Bitfarms stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bitfarms Profile

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.