Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 439,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NXDT opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.17%.

(Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.